Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.72.

CERN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cerner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

In related news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 1,907 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $143,196.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $132,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,586 shares of company stock valued at $5,055,031 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.74. 12,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,399. Cerner has a fifty-two week low of $53.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.58.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cerner will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.51%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

