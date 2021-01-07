Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Performance Food Group Company markets and distributes food and food-related products. Its operating segment consists of Foodservice, Vistar, and PFG Customized. Foodservice segment offers appetizers and soups, beverages, canned and dry foods, cheese, dairy products and eggs, desserts and breads, dressing sauces and oils, non-foods, pizzas and pastas, prepared foods, produce and vegetables and seafood products. Vistar segment offers candies, gum and mints, snacks, cold beverages, frozen products, coffees, ice creams, frozen and refrigerated entrees, disposables, cleaners and more. PFG Customized segment offers seafood, meats, produce, dairy products and smallwares. The company serves independent and national chain restaurants, quick-service eateries, pizzerias, theaters, schools, hotels, healthcare facilities and other institutions. Performance Food Group Company is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. “

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

PFGC has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Performance Food Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Performance Food Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.73.

Shares of PFGC traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.55. 5,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,277. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $54.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.34 and its 200-day moving average is $36.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.73 and a beta of 1.42.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The food distribution company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider George L. Holm sold 66,481 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total transaction of $2,578,133.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,882 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $181,561.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,952.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,363 shares of company stock valued at $3,292,114 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,871,474 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $579,055,000 after buying an additional 6,552,514 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,222,280 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $356,156,000 after acquiring an additional 777,563 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,290,795 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $286,199,000 after acquiring an additional 329,496 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,282,759 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $79,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,195,036 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $75,992,000 after buying an additional 190,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Performance Food Group (PFGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.