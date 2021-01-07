Sociall Market Capitalization Reaches $312,638.07 (SCL)

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One Sociall token can now be bought for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. Sociall has a total market capitalization of $312,638.07 and approximately $3.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sociall has traded up 62.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00043617 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005469 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.26 or 0.00321030 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00033918 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,094.51 or 0.02850709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00013034 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Sociall Profile

SCL is a token. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 tokens. The official website for Sociall is sociall.io . Sociall’s official message board is medium.com/@sociall.io . The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Sociall

Sociall can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sociall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sociall using one of the exchanges listed above.

