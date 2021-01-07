Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Receives $16.10 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.10.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNK. B. Riley lifted their target price on Cinemark from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cinemark from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE CNK traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.48. 43,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,574,437. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.69. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $34.26.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.14. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Cinemark’s revenue was down 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cinemark will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 15,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $245,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,363,109.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 2,500 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $41,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,082,708.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 434.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Cinemark by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cinemark in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cinemark in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

