AFC Energy plc (AFC.L) (LON:AFC) Shares Gap Up to $75.70

AFC Energy plc (AFC.L) (LON:AFC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $75.70, but opened at $78.90. AFC Energy plc (AFC.L) shares last traded at $79.52, with a volume of 8,492,600 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £541.94 million and a PE ratio of -130.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a current ratio of 8.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 44.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 26.24.

About AFC Energy plc (AFC.L) (LON:AFC)

AFC Energy plc develops and demonstrates alkaline fuel cell systems for the generation of clean energy in the United Kingdom and Germany. Its fuel-cell systems convert hydrogen into electricity. The company's products include HydroX-Cell(L) systems, HydroX-Cell(S) stacks, AlkaMemTM, a conductive and robust membrane technology for sale or licensing into ancillary market applications; and auxiliary equipment, such as ammonia crackers, water electrolyzes, invertors, battery storage equipment, battery management systems, and fuel storage products.

