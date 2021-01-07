China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a sell rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of SNP stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.15. 1,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,363. China Petroleum & Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $38.18 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.51.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $75.21 billion during the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 0.10%. On average, analysts forecast that China Petroleum & Chemical will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 4.6% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 5.7% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical during the third quarter worth about $25,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 180,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

