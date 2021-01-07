Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Upgraded by Smith Barney Citigroup to Buy

Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Avient (NYSE:AVNT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $47.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $34.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AVNT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Avient from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Avient from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating on shares of Avient in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Avient from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Avient from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Get Avient alerts:

AVNT stock opened at $45.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Avient has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $44.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.83 and its 200 day moving average is $35.12.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $924.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.93 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avient will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Avient in the third quarter valued at approximately $285,103,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Avient in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,992,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Avient in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,374,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Avient in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,926,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avient in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,931,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Read More: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.