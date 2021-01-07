Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Receives $91.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. CJS Securities raised Fox Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of Fox Factory stock traded up $3.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,518. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 56.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.79. Fox Factory has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $114.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $260.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Fox Factory’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the third quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

