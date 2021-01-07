$27.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) to report sales of $27.82 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Chevron’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.64 billion and the lowest is $25.30 billion. Chevron posted sales of $36.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Chevron will report full year sales of $98.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $94.75 billion to $102.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $121.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $116.81 billion to $124.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist Securiti decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 30th. Scotia Howard Weill cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.72.

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.76. 43,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,258,652. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $119.73. The firm has a market cap of $167.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.63, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 228,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,481,000 after buying an additional 12,017 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Chevron by 15.5% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 146,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,429,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 342,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,686,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

