Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.56.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on MNRL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 18.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 10.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 79.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 129.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 67.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.12 million. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.
Brigham Minerals Company Profile
Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.
Recommended Story: Index Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.