Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOMD. BTIG Research began coverage on Nomad Foods in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.18. 2,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day moving average of $24.10. Nomad Foods has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $26.41.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $576.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.87 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 65.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 26,960 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Nomad Foods in the third quarter worth about $662,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nomad Foods in the third quarter worth about $630,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 63.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 52,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 20,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 136.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 141,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 81,738 shares during the last quarter. 63.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

