Brokerages Set Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) PT at C$7.58

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.58.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Get Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) alerts:

TSE:CVE traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$8.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,433,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,844,910. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$2.06 and a 12 month high of C$13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.35 billion and a PE ratio of -4.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.14.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.33). The firm had revenue of C$3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.23 billion. Equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.