Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.74% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Teck Resources' 2020 guidance reflects uncertainties related to the extent and impact of the pandemic on demand as well as commodity prices, suppliers and global financial markets. It has reduced the copper production guidance primarily due to lower production at Highland Valley Copper. However, the company is progressing well on the Quebrada Blanca Phase 2 (QB2) copper project, Neptune Bulk Terminals facility and expansion of Elkview plant capacity. Teck Resources continues to expect annual steel production capacity of 26-27 million tons. Further, improvement in metal and crude prices will drive growth. The company’s efforts for cost reduction will also stoke growth. The company's earnings estimates for the current year have undergone upward revisions lately. It has positive earnings surprise over the tariling four quarters.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. CIBC initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.06.

Shares of NYSE:TECK traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.86. The company had a trading volume of 79,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,391,979. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.31. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $20.26.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in Teck Resources by 74.5% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 51,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 22,057 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 11,623 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 202,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 15,237 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 164.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 302,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 187,795 shares in the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

