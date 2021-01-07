Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UAA. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Under Armour from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.24.

Under Armour stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.00. The company had a trading volume of 28,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,797,365. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.09.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Under Armour will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 34.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Under Armour by 285.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter worth $121,000. 32.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

