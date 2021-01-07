Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) PT Raised to $97.00 at B. Riley

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) had its price objective boosted by analysts at B. Riley from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.47% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Dycom Industries to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dycom Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.63.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock traded up $2.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 979 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,953. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.92. Dycom Industries has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $85.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.34 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $810.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.88 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.86%. Research analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 45,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $3,522,436.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,761,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 57.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

