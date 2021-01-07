Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at B. Riley

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at B. Riley from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 18.00% from the company’s previous close.

TBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens cut Triumph Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.81.

NASDAQ TBK traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $58.54. 946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,652. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.21 and its 200 day moving average is $35.81. Triumph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.03 and a 52 week high of $58.70.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.98 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.84%. Analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $66,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 19,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $873,106.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,381,722 in the last three months. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 18,576.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,102,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,372 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,614,000 after purchasing an additional 23,205 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 6.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,072,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,411,000 after buying an additional 67,592 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $6,233,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 14.8% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 19,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

