Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Upgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott to Buy

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SAR. Zacks Investment Research cut Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.15.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

NYSE SAR traded up $1.26 on Thursday, reaching $22.75. 240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,211. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.48. The firm has a market cap of $254.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.62. Saratoga Investment has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 67.27%. On average, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAR. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2.4% in the third quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 890,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,956,000 after purchasing an additional 20,504 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Saratoga Investment by 23.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 18,341 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Saratoga Investment by 4.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.