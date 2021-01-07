Craig Hallum Increases Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Price Target to $80.00

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) had its price objective hoisted by Craig Hallum from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Compass Point upped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

NYSE SI traded up $4.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.00. 8,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,106. Silvergate Capital has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $78.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.24.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 6.64%.

In other news, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $26,507.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,507.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 5,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 595 shares in the company, valued at $23,383.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 505,148 shares of company stock valued at $20,133,188.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 226,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 123,944 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 978,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,086,000 after purchasing an additional 110,672 shares during the period. SoftVest Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 271.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 88,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 64,353 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the third quarter worth about $921,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.