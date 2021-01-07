Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Increased to $410.00 by Analysts at Argus

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target raised by Argus from $334.00 to $410.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Argus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $292.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.03.

Shares of PANW opened at $345.28 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $125.47 and a twelve month high of $375.00. The company has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.73 million. Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.97, for a total value of $11,798,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,766,809.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.72, for a total transaction of $2,672,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 914,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,784,568.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,156 shares of company stock worth $50,069,027 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $330,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 55.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,405 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 24.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 292.3% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 306 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,071 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

