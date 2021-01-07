Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Increased to $650.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Cowen from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NFLX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Netflix from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet raised Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $536.14.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $500.49 on Thursday. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $290.25 and a fifty-two week high of $575.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $509.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $499.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $221.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 177,681 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.86, for a total transaction of $93,790,692.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,281,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total value of $9,881,368.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 638,247 shares of company stock worth $335,292,138. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 1,525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

