Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Trading 8.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. One Raven Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and $2,556.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 47.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00025601 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00114474 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.40 or 0.00473591 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00049844 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.18 or 0.00231550 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00054997 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,360,623,197 tokens. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RAVENUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.