Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.50-11.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.08-2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.99 billion.Helen of Troy also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 11.50-11.70 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HELE. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Helen of Troy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $245.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $216.20.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $228.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Helen of Troy has a 12-month low of $104.01 and a 12-month high of $230.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.33.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $530.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.89 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

