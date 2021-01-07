Hilton Food Group plc (HFG.L) (LON:HFG) Shares Gap Down to $1,112.00

Hilton Food Group plc (HFG.L) (LON:HFG) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1,112.00, but opened at $1,058.00. Hilton Food Group plc (HFG.L) shares last traded at $1,100.00, with a volume of 4,886 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group plc (HFG.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,092.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,157.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £901.27 million and a PE ratio of 24.44.

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

