Metal Tiger plc (MTR.L) (LON:MTR) Shares Gap Down to $25.00

Shares of Metal Tiger plc (MTR.L) (LON:MTR) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.00, but opened at $23.75. Metal Tiger plc (MTR.L) shares last traded at $23.40, with a volume of 461,681 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 23.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 22.32. The company has a quick ratio of 14.91, a current ratio of 14.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45. The company has a market capitalization of £35.86 million and a PE ratio of -11.90.

About Metal Tiger plc (MTR.L) (LON:MTR)

Metal Tiger plc explores for mineral properties in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Australasia, and the Americas. It operates through two segments, Equity Investments and Project Investments. The company explores for gold, copper, tungsten, silver, lead, and zinc resources, as well as base and precious metals.

