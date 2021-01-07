J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L) (LON:SBRY) Shares Gap Up to $232.50

J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L) (LON:SBRY) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $232.50, but opened at $244.90. J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L) shares last traded at $243.30, with a volume of 7,138,351 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L) in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 230.45 ($3.01).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 221.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 201.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.87, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,209.65.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a GBX 10.50 ($0.14) dividend. This is a positive change from J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L)’s previous dividend of $3.30. This represents a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,500.00%.

J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L) Company Profile (LON:SBRY)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

