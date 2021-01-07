MonetaryUnit (MUE) Price Tops $0.0035 on Major Exchanges

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 7th. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $729,624.27 and $4,429.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00011406 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000920 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001670 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00028091 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 210,729,834 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

