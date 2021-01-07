Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

DWHHF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Warburg Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Friday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Monday, November 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at $52.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Deutsche Wohnen has a twelve month low of $30.53 and a twelve month high of $53.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.17.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

