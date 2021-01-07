Ero Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.70.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ERRPF shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Ero Copper from $22.50 to $21.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ero Copper from $24.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. CIBC cut their target price on Ero Copper from $23.50 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Ero Copper from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of ERRPF opened at $17.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average of $14.45. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $18.19.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

