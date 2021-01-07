Critical Survey: Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) versus Franklin Mining (OTCMKTS:FMNJ)

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) and Franklin Mining (OTCMKTS:FMNJ) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Alamos Gold has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Mining has a beta of -0.83, suggesting that its share price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Alamos Gold and Franklin Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alamos Gold 2 3 9 0 2.50 Franklin Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alamos Gold currently has a consensus price target of $13.44, indicating a potential upside of 39.53%. Given Alamos Gold’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Alamos Gold is more favorable than Franklin Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Alamos Gold and Franklin Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alamos Gold 14.88% 4.74% 3.66% Franklin Mining N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.8% of Alamos Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Franklin Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alamos Gold and Franklin Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alamos Gold $683.10 million 5.54 $96.10 million $0.20 48.15 Franklin Mining N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Alamos Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Mining.

Summary

Alamos Gold beats Franklin Mining on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada. It also holds interests in a portfolio of development stage projects in Turkey, Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company was formerly known as AuRico Gold Inc. and changed its name to Alamos Gold Inc. in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Franklin Mining Company Profile

Franklin Mining, Inc., a mining and exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the La Joya mining concession in Bolivia; and Madre de Dios Area, Ch-Mine, and Los Totems project in Peru. The company was formerly known as WCM Capital, Inc. Franklin Mining, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

