BetterBetting Price Up 30.3% Over Last 7 Days (BETR)

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 7th. One BetterBetting token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BetterBetting has a market capitalization of $184,379.41 and $24.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BetterBetting has traded 30.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00043274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005387 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.98 or 0.00317860 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00033532 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,072.16 or 0.02793841 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00012938 BTC.

BetterBetting Profile

BetterBetting is a token. It was first traded on December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 tokens. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org

BetterBetting Token Trading

BetterBetting can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetterBetting should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BetterBetting using one of the exchanges listed above.

