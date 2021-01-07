CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) PT Raised to $175.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price upped by Barclays from $118.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CYBR. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson cut their target price on CyberArk Software from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on CyberArk Software from $128.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $128.94.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $148.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.42. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $69.50 and a one year high of $167.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.85, a P/E/G ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.37.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $106.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 44.5% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,608,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,805,000 after buying an additional 802,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,538,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,162,000 after buying an additional 29,736 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,486,000 after buying an additional 25,455 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 7.5% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 734,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,033,000 after buying an additional 50,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 12.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,139,000 after buying an additional 29,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

