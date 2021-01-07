Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target Increased to $221.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $215.00 to $221.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $4.50 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $14.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $4.53 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $4.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $19.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $21.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AMP. ValuEngine raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $187.33.

Shares of AMP opened at $197.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $80.01 and a 12-month high of $199.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 10,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.73, for a total value of $1,832,785.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,748,964.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total transaction of $98,716.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,192.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,619 shares of company stock valued at $7,392,680. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 16.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,716,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,040 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 9.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,878,000 after purchasing an additional 382,007 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,668,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,177,000 after purchasing an additional 42,311 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 11.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,184,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,792,000 after purchasing an additional 122,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 277.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 869,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,575,000 after purchasing an additional 638,590 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

