BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

BPMP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BP Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on BP Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded BP Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a d- rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.70.

Get BP Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE BPMP opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.46, a current ratio of 15.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.30. BP Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $17.08.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $33.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 71.35% and a net margin of 133.81%. On average, research analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 45.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 52.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $917,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 3.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,366,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,733,000 after acquiring an additional 71,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.64% of the company’s stock.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.