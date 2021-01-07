Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Upgraded to “Overweight” at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, AR Network reports. They currently have $100.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised Cirrus Logic from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.89.
Shares of CRUS opened at $91.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.58. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $47.04 and a twelve month high of $91.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.88.
In related news, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 70,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total value of $5,043,135.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,827,567.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $46,868.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,174.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,167 shares of company stock worth $7,084,339 over the last ninety days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 44.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,016,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,824 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 25.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 945,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,404,000 after buying an additional 190,453 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 783,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,836,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 649,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,113,000 after buying an additional 24,648 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 30.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 474,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,975,000 after buying an additional 109,359 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cirrus Logic
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.
