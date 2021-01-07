Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Upgraded to “Overweight” at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, AR Network reports. They currently have $100.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised Cirrus Logic from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.89.

Shares of CRUS opened at $91.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.58. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $47.04 and a twelve month high of $91.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.88.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $347.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.18 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. Cirrus Logic’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 70,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total value of $5,043,135.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,827,567.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $46,868.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,174.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,167 shares of company stock worth $7,084,339 over the last ninety days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 44.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,016,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,824 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 25.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 945,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,404,000 after buying an additional 190,453 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 783,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,836,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 649,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,113,000 after buying an additional 24,648 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 30.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 474,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,975,000 after buying an additional 109,359 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

