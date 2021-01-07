Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Price Target Cut to $7.50 by Analysts at Cowen

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DSKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut Daseke from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Daseke in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daseke from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Daseke from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.31.

Shares of DSKE stock opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average of $5.63. Daseke has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $382.99 million, a PE ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 2.04.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $375.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.75 million. Daseke had a positive return on equity of 33.15% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Daseke will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Daseke by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 336,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 44,051 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Daseke during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Daseke during the third quarter valued at $247,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Daseke by 167.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 249,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 156,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Daseke during the third quarter valued at $168,000. 21.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daseke, Inc consolidates and provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

