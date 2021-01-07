Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Five Prime Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.21.

Shares of FPRX stock opened at $16.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 4.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average is $8.90. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $24.70.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a negative net margin of 554.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Prime Therapeutics will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 7,393,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $149,271,534.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FPRX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 604.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

