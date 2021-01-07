Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

GPRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Green Plains from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE opened at $16.38 on Wednesday. Green Plains has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average is $14.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.08 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.90.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $424.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.00 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. Research analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Green Plains by 40.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,551,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,024,000 after purchasing an additional 443,566 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 176.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 991,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,131,000 after buying an additional 632,786 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 262.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 870,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,893,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

