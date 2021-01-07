Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
GPRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Green Plains from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.50.
Shares of NASDAQ GPRE opened at $16.38 on Wednesday. Green Plains has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average is $14.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.08 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.90.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Green Plains by 40.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,551,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,024,000 after purchasing an additional 443,566 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 176.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 991,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,131,000 after buying an additional 632,786 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 262.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 870,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,893,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.
Green Plains Company Profile
Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.
