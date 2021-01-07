Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.25 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Iteris, Inc. is a leading provider of outdoor vision systems and sensors that optimize the flow of traffic and enhance driver safety. Iteris combines outdoor image processing, traffic engineering, and information technology to offer a broad range of transportation and safety solutions. “

ITI has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target (up from $8.50) on shares of Iteris in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Iteris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.31.

NASDAQ ITI opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. Iteris has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $6.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.69 million, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.71.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.58 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Iteris will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerard Mooney sold 33,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $161,512.20. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Iteris by 3.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 97,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Iteris by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Iteris by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Iteris by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Iteris by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. 45.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

