Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

HUBG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hub Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hub Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.25.

Get Hub Group alerts:

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $58.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.03. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $60.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $924.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.85 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 158.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

Featured Story: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.