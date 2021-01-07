KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Increased to $293.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $266.00 to $293.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KLAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on KLA from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub lowered KLA from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on KLA from $219.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KLA presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $229.94.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $265.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. KLA has a twelve month low of $110.19 and a twelve month high of $270.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $255.96 and its 200 day moving average is $214.60.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that KLA will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,448.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of KLA by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 390.6% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. acquired a new position in KLA during the third quarter worth $207,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in KLA by 5.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in KLA by 21.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 441,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,610,000 after buying an additional 78,074 shares during the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

