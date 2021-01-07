Warrior Gold Inc. (WAR.V) (CVE:WAR) Shares Gap Down to $0.11

Warrior Gold Inc. (WAR.V) (CVE:WAR) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.11, but opened at $0.10. Warrior Gold Inc. (WAR.V) shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 45,060 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of C$8.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.10.

Warrior Gold Inc. (WAR.V) Company Profile (CVE:WAR)

Warrior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties with a focus on gold deposits and precious metals in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in its principal project the Goodfish-Kirana property that comprises 28 patented claims with 233 operational cells covering an area of 4,122 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

