36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) Shares Gap Up to $3.03

Shares of 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.03, but opened at $3.46. 36Kr shares last traded at $3.46, with a volume of 3,450 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of 36Kr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get 36Kr alerts:

The company has a market cap of $130.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.15.

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. 36Kr had a negative net margin of 26.18% and a negative return on equity of 28.36%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 36Kr stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR)

36Kr Holdings Inc offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for 36Kr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 36Kr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.