Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $185.33

Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $185.33 and last traded at $183.75, with a volume of 151916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.78.

PDD has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.21.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.79. The company has a market capitalization of $202.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 35.73% and a negative net margin of 24.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.44) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 129.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,831,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552,397 shares during the last quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,907,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,561,000 after purchasing an additional 492,964 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 329.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,440,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,758 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,788,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,618,000 after purchasing an additional 807,930 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,682,000. 20.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

