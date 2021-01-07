Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.94

Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.94 and last traded at $34.88, with a volume of 1323 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.04.
Several analysts recently issued reports on HCM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Hutchison China MediTech in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Hutchison China MediTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.79 and a beta of 1.13.
Hutchison China MediTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCM)
Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.
