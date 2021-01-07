Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.94

Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.94 and last traded at $34.88, with a volume of 1323 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.04.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HCM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Hutchison China MediTech in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Hutchison China MediTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Get Hutchison China MediTech alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.79 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Hutchison China MediTech by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.21% of the company’s stock.

Hutchison China MediTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCM)

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Hutchison China MediTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hutchison China MediTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.