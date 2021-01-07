AltynGold plc (ALTN.L) (LON:ALTN) Shares Gap Down to $124.50

Shares of AltynGold plc (ALTN.L) (LON:ALTN) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $124.50, but opened at $120.00. AltynGold plc (ALTN.L) shares last traded at $122.58, with a volume of 44,709 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £32.94 million and a PE ratio of 54.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 107.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

AltynGold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold dorÃ© properties that contain gold and silver mineral deposits in the Republic of Kazakhstan. Its flagship asset is the Sekisovskoye gold mine located in North East Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Altyn Plc and changed its name to AltynGold plc in December 2020.

