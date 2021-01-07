The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.29

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.29 and last traded at $31.02, with a volume of 7145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.30.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The ODP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The ODP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.50.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. The ODP had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.61%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The ODP Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of The ODP in the third quarter worth $694,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The ODP during the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in The ODP by 150.1% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 89,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 53,883 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in The ODP in the third quarter valued at $2,369,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in The ODP by 638.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 67,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 58,786 shares during the last quarter.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

