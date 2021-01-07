Mirada Plc (MIRA.L) (LON:MIRA) Shares Gap Down to $75.00

Mirada Plc (MIRA.L) (LON:MIRA) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $75.00, but opened at $72.50. Mirada Plc (MIRA.L) shares last traded at $73.50, with a volume of 1,065 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.41, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of £6.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 78.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 77.82.

Mirada Plc (MIRA.L) Company Profile (LON:MIRA)

Mirada Plc provides products and services for digital TV and broadcast market in Mexico, Europe, Asia, and other Americas. Its products include Iris ecosystem that provides a platform for front and back end application; UX Evolver, a back-end tool; Iris OTT, a platform that delivers content to viewers; Iris Inspire user interface; and Iris SDP, a back-end platform that manages TV programming, cross-device functionalities, subscriptions, purchases, and others.

