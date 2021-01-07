DubaiCoin Price Hits $0.16 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $691,880.28 and approximately $3,478.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00016455 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007935 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003710 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005196 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 52.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

