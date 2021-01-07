renBTC Trading Up 35.2% This Week (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 7th. During the last week, renBTC has traded 35.2% higher against the US dollar. One renBTC token can currently be purchased for approximately $38,419.17 or 0.99751158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. renBTC has a market capitalization of $476.91 million and $39.64 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 47.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00025601 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00114474 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.40 or 0.00473591 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00049844 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.18 or 0.00231550 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00054997 BTC.

About renBTC

renBTC’s total supply is 12,413 tokens. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . The official website for renBTC is renproject.io

Buying and Selling renBTC

renBTC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

