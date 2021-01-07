Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (DEX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on January 29th

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

DEX opened at $9.70 on Thursday. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.43 and a twelve month high of $10.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average of $9.01.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 48,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.38 per share, for a total transaction of $456,496.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Wayne A. Anglace sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

